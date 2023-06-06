Chennai to Jaffna Luxury Cruise: Booking, Ticket Prices, Destinations, & More

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
India launched its first-ever international cruise from Chennai to Jaffna in Sri Lanka, operated by Cordelia Cruises on Monday, June 5. Here is all you need to know before booking your ticket.
The itinerary includes ports of call in Hambantota, Trincomalee, and Jaffna.
In Hambantota, you can explore wildlife at Yala or Udawalawe National Park, visit a turtle hatchery farm or enjoy walking through the Galle Dutch Fort. You could also hike to the Diyaluma Waterfall.
In Trincomalee, you will get to observe dolphins and whales up close and do water sports activities. Other options like whale watching, dolphin watching, snorkeling at Pigeon Island, etc., are also on the plate.
In Jaffna, you can indulge in a peaceful beach retreat and explore the sacred temples and shrines of Sri Lanka.
The accommodation choices include, Oceanview Staterooms, Suites, Mini-Suites, and the premium Chairman's Suite. Onboard you will have access to world-class restaurants and bars offering international and Indian cuisines.
The tour packages can be booked through the official website of Cordelia Cruises. The price range is from Rs 45,000 to Rs 55,000 per person.
The packages offer options for 3-night, 4-night, and 5-night cruises.