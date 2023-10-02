Cheese To Chocolate: 6 Different Types Of Momos That Are Popular In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 02, 2023
A popular Tibetan and Nepalese delicacy, Momos have come a long way. Across the country, the delicacy has evolved dramatically with various flavours available to cater to every taste. Here are six different types that are easily available but are far from the traditional Momos
Vegetable Momos: Tibetans or Nepalese never must have thought that Momos would be made with vegetables. But as it came to India, the dish has got a new variant that is made of vegetables. Filled with chopped vegetables like cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers, these momos are delight for vegetarians
Paneer Momos: Stuffed with mix of spices and paneer along with some vegetables, Paneer Momos have a delightful flavour
Pork Momos: Made with mixture of minced pork and spices, Pork Momos are favourite in some regions. The rich flavour and taste of this dish is favourite among meat enthusiasts
Cheese Momos: Cheese momos are a delicious and popular variation of the traditional momo, which is a type of dumpling originating from Tibet but widely enjoyed in many parts of South Asia, particularly in Nepal, India, Bhutan, and Tibet itself
Buffalo Momos: Buffalo momos, also known as buffalo meat momos, are a variation of momos made with buffalo meat as the filling. These momos are particularly popular in certain regions of Nepal, where buffalo meat is commonly consumed
Chocolate Momos: Chocolate momos are a sweet and delightful dessert version of the traditional momo. These sweet dumplings are filled with a rich and creamy chocolate filling and can be a treat for those with a sweet tooth
