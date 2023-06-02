Check out these newly launched cool and affordable eye makeup products from Katrina Kaif's beauty brand Kay by Katrina

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Katrina Kaif launches new range of vegan coloured matt kajals, microblading pen and brow tattoo liner from Kay by Katrina. The actor took to Instagram to announce the launch yesterday
Eyes are the window to your soul, so why not dress them up in your own unique way? The new range will empower one to unleash their creativity and achieve a personal signature eye look that is a complete reflection of one’s personality, thus defining their own #Eyedentitie," said the actor
The new range of eye makeup products are infused with skincare benefits. The coloured matt kajals are enriched with chamomile and ceramides, they have skin-soothing and calming properties
The kajal promise to reduce inflammation, improve the health of skin cells, lock in moisture, and prevent dryness and irritation of the eyes
The microblading brow pen is infused with vitamin E, which protects and restores moisture
The products are gender fluid and available in four different shades
And, the brow tattoo liner has vitamin B5 that promotes hair and skin health.
This new line of eye makeup is focused on its key objective of inclusivity for all genders and skin tones