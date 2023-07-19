Check-Mate! 10 Fascinating Facts About The Ancient Game Of Chess

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
July 20 is annually celebrated as the International Chess Day. This day aims to raise awareness on the strategy game, played by 2 players, who take turns to get better positioning on the chessboard in order to capture the other players’ king
Chess is one of the most ancient, intellectual and cultural games, with a combination of sport, scientific thinking and elements of art
The game of chess was born in India during the Gupta dynasty in the 6th century and was called chaturanga
The game travelled to Persia from India around 600 AD. The game became 'Shatranj' in Arabic
The Arabs coined the term 'Shah Mat,' which translates to 'the King is dead.' This is where the word 'checkmate' came from
The game spread to Europe around 800 AD and later it became popular all over Europe including Russia in 1300 AD
Chess acquired different names as it moved across the world. The Japanese version of chess is called 'Shogi'
Around 1475, changes were made to the game and it evolved into its more current form
In 1749 the first standard chess manual was written by chess master Francois-Andre Danican Philidor
Modern tournament games began in the second half of the 19th century. It has been a global game since then, with the first international tournament held in 1851
During the 20th century, the World Chess Federation was established
