Chandrayaan Mission To Upside Down House, 6 Creative Durga Puja Pandals From Across The Country

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
Durga Puja, especially in West Bengal, is a period of intense enthusiasm, enjoyment, and culinary delights. It is also a time when intricately adorned pandals, each centered on distinct themes, take center stage. These themes span from historical representations to fantastical and surreal concepts, showcasing the festival's versatility.
PTI
Nonetheless, the core essence of the puja remains consistent: it is a commemoration and celebration of the divine feminine power. Here are a few examples of these creatively themed pandals from across the country.
PTI
A community puja pandal themed on Buddhist temple on Maha Astami of the Durga Puja festival at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal.
PTI Photo
Devotees at a community puja pandal, designed of the theme of ISROs Chandrayaan mission, during Durga Puja festival celebrations in Guwahati.
PTI Photo
A puja pandal themed on the musical instruments for the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati.
PTI Photo
This one is themed on surrogacy during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata.
PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
A community puja pandal is made in the colours of the football club Mohun Bagan at a park which is considered as the birthplace of the club, on 'Shashti' in Kolkata.
PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
A puja pandal on the theme of an Up side down approach.
PTI Photo
Thanks For Reading!