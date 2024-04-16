Chaitra Navratri 2024: Try Unique Pink Looks Inspired By Bollywood Actors For Day 8 Celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 16, 2024
The colour for the Chaitra Navratri Day 8 celebration is Pink. The soft and bright colour Pink represents love and passion.
Instagram | Kiara Advani
The combination of a soft pink saree and golden blouse on Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant and beautiful. You can take inspiration from this look for your festive celebration.
Instagram | Janhvi Kapoor
Who says men can't wear pink? This traditional pink look by Abhay Deol is a perfect example of how men can effortlessly slay pink fashion.
Instagram | Manish Malhotra
Give a modern touch to your saree, just like Shilpa Shetty. The hand gloves over the saree are a great way to style your boring attire.
Instagram | Shilpa Shetty
A comfortable and stylish pink kurta is the best option for your summer festive celebration. Break the all-pink look by adding different colour accessories like Alia Bhatt in these green earrings.
Instagram | Alia Bhatt
A basic pink kurta paired with baggy jeans is a comfortable yet stylish way for men's festive fashion. You can opt for a variety of patterns, designs and looks.
Instagram | Varun Dhawan
An elegant pink saree makes your beauty and innocence stand out. Try different draping styles and looks for your festive days.
Instagram | Madhuri Dixit
This rich and royal pastel pink saree attire on Kangana Ranaut looks unique and elegant. The pearl jewellery perfectly matches the vibe. You can recreate or take inspo from his look for your Chaitra Navratri celebration.
Instagram | Kangana Ranaut