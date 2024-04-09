Chaitra Navratri 2024: Take Inspiration From The Bollywood Celebs To Style Your Red Outfit For Day 1 Celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2024

Kickstart your Chaitra Navratri celebration with the Day 1 colour, Red. Let's take inspiration from the B-Town celebs.

Instagram | Deepika Padukone

The rich and bold colour Red represents energy and courage. This red attire on Karisma Kapoor by Manish Malhotra is the perfect representation of that.

Instagram | Karisma Kapoor

Men's fashion is gearing up for 2024. Take inspiration from the actor Vicky Kaushal as he adorned all Red look.

Instagram | Vicky Kaushal

Opt for a Red saree just like Katrina Kaif for your Chaitra Navratri Day 1 celebration. A red saree enhances your beauty and personality.

Instagram | Katrina Kaif

A Red lehenga set would work wonders on this auspicious festival. Style it the way Alia Bhatt did with minimal jewellery and a matching Potli.

Instagram | Manish Malhotra

Kurta is the best option for men during the festive season. Go for some designs and golden patterns like the kurta worn by Varun Dhawan.

Instagram | Varun Dhawan

This rich and graceful red lehenga worn by Shilpa Shetty should be your inspiration for this year's festive celebration.

Instagram | Shilpa Shetty

Give your traditional attire a modern touch, just like Shraddha Kapoor. Opt for a modern designer blouse to pair with your saree.

Instagram | Shraddha Kapoor

Pick up any shade of Red you like and wear it in your style. Embrace the blessings of goddess Durga and Happy Chaitra Navratri!

Instagram | Sidharth Malhotra