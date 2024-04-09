Chaitra Navratri 2024: Take Inspiration From The Bollywood Celebs To Style Your Red Outfit For Day 1 Celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2024
Kickstart your Chaitra Navratri celebration with the Day 1 colour, Red. Let's take inspiration from the B-Town celebs.
Instagram | Deepika Padukone
The rich and bold colour Red represents energy and courage. This red attire on Karisma Kapoor by Manish Malhotra is the perfect representation of that.
Instagram | Karisma Kapoor
Men's fashion is gearing up for 2024. Take inspiration from the actor Vicky Kaushal as he adorned all Red look.
Instagram | Vicky Kaushal
Opt for a Red saree just like Katrina Kaif for your Chaitra Navratri Day 1 celebration. A red saree enhances your beauty and personality.
Instagram | Katrina Kaif
A Red lehenga set would work wonders on this auspicious festival. Style it the way Alia Bhatt did with minimal jewellery and a matching Potli.
Instagram | Manish Malhotra
Kurta is the best option for men during the festive season. Go for some designs and golden patterns like the kurta worn by Varun Dhawan.
Instagram | Varun Dhawan
This rich and graceful red lehenga worn by Shilpa Shetty should be your inspiration for this year's festive celebration.
Instagram | Shilpa Shetty
Give your traditional attire a modern touch, just like Shraddha Kapoor. Opt for a modern designer blouse to pair with your saree.
Instagram | Shraddha Kapoor
Pick up any shade of Red you like and wear it in your style. Embrace the blessings of goddess Durga and Happy Chaitra Navratri!
Instagram | Sidharth Malhotra