Chaitra Navratri 2024: Start Your Day 5 Celebration With The Grey Looks Inspired by The Stars

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2024

The colour for the Day 5 celebration of Chaitra Navratri is Grey. The colour grey symbolises peace and purity.

Instagram | Varun Dhawan

A grey saree paired with silver jewellery is perfect for Chaitra Navratri. Alia Bhatt's diamond jewellery is paired perfectly with the outfit.

Instagram | Alia Bhatt

Go all glamorous and shiny this Navratri. Take inspiration from Kiara Advani's shimmery lehenga look for the festive season.

Instagram | Kiara Advani

Stand out in an all-grey look just like Shahid Kapoor. It's a chic and stylish attire.

Instagram | Shahid Kapoor

A simple and plain grey kurta set for festive days can never go wrong. Opt for minimal makeup and accessorising.

Instagram | Kangana Ranaut

Why just men? But women can also now dress themselves in suits for the festive season. Play with your look and try the best that suits you.

Instagram | Shilpa Shetty

The grey and white combination is the best when paired together. Accessorise your look with a stylish watch, glasses and rings.

Instagram | Vicky Kaushal