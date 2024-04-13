Chaitra Navratri 2024: Start Your Day 5 Celebration With The Grey Looks Inspired by The Stars

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2024
The colour for the Day 5 celebration of Chaitra Navratri is Grey. The colour grey symbolises peace and purity.
Instagram | Varun Dhawan
A grey saree paired with silver jewellery is perfect for Chaitra Navratri. Alia Bhatt's diamond jewellery is paired perfectly with the outfit.
Instagram | Alia Bhatt
Go all glamorous and shiny this Navratri. Take inspiration from Kiara Advani's shimmery lehenga look for the festive season.
Instagram | Kiara Advani
Stand out in an all-grey look just like Shahid Kapoor. It's a chic and stylish attire.
Instagram | Shahid Kapoor
A simple and plain grey kurta set for festive days can never go wrong. Opt for minimal makeup and accessorising.
Instagram | Kangana Ranaut
Why just men? But women can also now dress themselves in suits for the festive season. Play with your look and try the best that suits you.
Instagram | Shilpa Shetty
The grey and white combination is the best when paired together. Accessorise your look with a stylish watch, glasses and rings.
Instagram | Vicky Kaushal