Chaitra Navratri 2024: Green Ethnic Wear By B-Town Celebs That Give You Fashion Goals

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 11, 2024

The Chaitra Navratri Day 4 colour is Green. The colour green represents peace and a new beginning in life.

Instagram | Katrina Kaif

Many of us love heavy embroidery and patterned traditional attire, and this look by Kangana Ranaut is a perfect representation of that. Opt for a rich and royal look for the Day 4 celebration.

Instagram | Kangana Ranaut

This green kurta look with a red patterned dupatta by Ranveer Singh should be your inspiration for men's traditional attire this Navratri.

Instagram | Ranveer Singh Fan Club

Who doesn't love a shiny outfit? Go shiny and shimmery this Navratri, just like Madhuri Dixit in this look.

Instagram | Madhuri Dixit

Draping a saree with jhumka and minimal makeup can never go wrong. Try to create this look by Alia Bhatt for Chaitra Navratri.

Instagram | Alia Bhatt

A traditional Kurta always enhances men's beauty and physique. Go stylish with your look like Sidharth Malhotra in this attire.

Instagram | Sidharth Malhotra

Play with some colours and make your look stylish. Royal Blue is a great match with the Green saree in this Janhvi Kapoor look.

Instagram | Janhvi Kapoor