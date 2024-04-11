Chaitra Navratri 2024: 9 Bollywood Celebs Inspired Yellow Colour Looks For Day 3 Celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 11, 2024
The colour for the Day 3 celebration of Chaitra Navratri is Yellow. This bright colour brings peace and happiness into your life.
Instagram | Janhavi Kapoor
Saree is the ultimate outfit for women's fashion during the festive season. You can explore a variety of patterns, designs, and looks while styling a saree.
Instagram | Alia Bhatt
Men can opt for a Yellow Kurta for the Day 3 of the Chaitra Navratri celebration. This yellow attire with a white pattern on Vicky Kaushal is a great inspo for men's basic and ethnic look.
Instagram | Vicky Kaushal
This unique draped style saree on Sonam Kapoor should be your inspiration for a traditional look. It is a rich and royal style that you can try too.
Instagram | Sonam Kapoor
You can put a modern touch to your traditional look by opting for a plain and stylish satin silk saree. It is a lightweight and easy-to-style piece.
Instagram | Rashmika Mandanna
As we spoke about Kurtas for men, here is one more inspo of similar looking style that you can try. Yellow colour enhances your skin tone and look.
Instagram | Kartik Aaryan
An outfit is incomplete without accessorising. Style your saree look just like Shraddha Kapoor by adding a mangtika and polti to your outfit.
Instagram | Shraddha Kapoor
The summer festive season asks for some summer looks, so why not add a floral print saree for Chaitra Navratri? It's beautiful, and it's summery!
Instagram | Shilpa Shetty
Men can even go for a yellow suit look, just like Ritesh Deshmukh. It's cool and stylish.
Instagram |Ritesh Deshmukh