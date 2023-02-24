CARROTS: Know 7 health benefits of this Nutritious Vegetable

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 24, 2023
Carrot is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They are relatively easy to grow and are widely used in various cuisines
Aids weight loss: One cup of carrots contains minimal amount of calories but many nutrients
It helps improve immunity
The antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin in carrots can also improve eye health and protect the retina and lens
Improves skin health: Carrots can treat acne, dermatitis, rash, scars and spots on the skin
They are high in fibre and carotenoids which improves gut health and it also, reduce the risk of colorectal cancer
Diabetes management: Carrots have low glycemic index. They are safe for diabetic people and they provide a natural sweet taste. They can help in the management of blood sugar
Carrots reduces the chance of coronary heart disease and they also, assist in regulating blood pressure. Potassium in carrots, allows in balancing sodium and in expelling it from the body
