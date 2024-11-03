Candy Day 2024: 5 Bizarre Candy Flavours You Won't Believe Exist

By: Rahul M | November 03, 2024

Every year, National Candy Day is observed on November 3. This year, it falls on Monday

Canva

Though candies are popular for their sweet and distinct flavours, many candies around the world offer unique tastes. Here are five with bizarre flavours:

Canva

Wasabi KitKat from Japan: It is a spicy twist on the KitKat, with a bold flavour of wasabi for an unexpected kick

Image: UnseenJapan | X

Bacon-flavoured lollipops from USA: It is a savoury treat, combining the smoky taste of bacon with a sugary lollipop base

Representative image | Canva

Curry milk candy from Thailand: It combines sweet milk candy with the warm spice of curry from Thailand

Representative image | Canva

Chili Pepper Gummy Bears from Mexico: These gummies come with a spicy chilli flavour, giving a unique twist to the classic gummy bear

Representative image | Canva

Pickle candy canes from USA: It is a tangy and pickle-flavoured candy cane for those who prefer sweet candies with a sour kick

Representative image | Canva

