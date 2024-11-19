Can You Take A Selfie Inside Voting Booth? Know Do's & Don'ts At Polling Place For A Smooth Experience

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 19, 2024
With Maharashtra elections just a day away, here are a few do's and don'ts for you to follow so that you have a good voting experience
All images from Canva
Do not click a selfie inside the polling booth. Capturing images or videos inside polling centres is strictly prohibited
To beat high afternoon temperatures, vote in the morning. Carry caps and goggles; water bottles are available at polling stations just in case you have wait in queue for long
Upon seeing any malpractice, Use the cVIGIL app to lodge complaints about code violations
Use VVPAT slip after pressing the button on the EVM to verify your vote
To find information about polling stations, use the Voter Helpline App's "Find your name in electoral roll" feature
Know that priority will be given to pregnant women, those with impairments, and senior individuals.
