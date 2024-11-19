Can You Take A Selfie Inside Voting Booth? Know Do's & Don'ts At Polling Place For A Smooth Experience

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 19, 2024

With Maharashtra elections just a day away, here are a few do's and don'ts for you to follow so that you have a good voting experience

Do not click a selfie inside the polling booth. Capturing images or videos inside polling centres is strictly prohibited

To beat high afternoon temperatures, vote in the morning. Carry caps and goggles; water bottles are available at polling stations just in case you have wait in queue for long

Upon seeing any malpractice, Use the cVIGIL app to lodge complaints about code violations

Use VVPAT slip after pressing the button on the EVM to verify your vote

To find information about polling stations, use the Voter Helpline App's "Find your name in electoral roll" feature

Know that priority will be given to pregnant women, those with impairments, and senior individuals.

