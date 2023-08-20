Calm Before The Storm: 7 Images Reflecting The Approach Of Hurricane Hillary In California

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
Hurricane Hilary- a Category 4 storm has gained strength off the Pacific coast of Mexico, boasting maximum sustained winds reaching 140 mph. Currently the hurricane is approaching Southern California in the US as a tropical storm and is believed to affect the inland mountains, deserts and valleys
Here are 7 Images from San Diego that from the sunset before the hurricane, that show the calm before the storm hit the US state
Twitter/ WindPixie
Lightnening captured on camera at the backside of the storms, when the sun went down
Twitter/ FirePhotoGirl
Incoming hurricane skies at the valley. One cans ee the gorgeous calm sky before the storm hits the land
Another stunning capture of the lightening hitting California
Twitter/ FirePhotoGirl
Pre storm sunset showcasing the calm picturesque nature
Picture of an Aeroplane flying across the cloud filled sky near Palm Springs on Saturday
Twitter/Tringali24
Hurricane Hilary influenced sunset on Saturday at the Oceanside, Santa Catalina Island
