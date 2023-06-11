British Artist's 'Museum Of The Moon' To Be Featured At Kerala's Global Science Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
'Museum of the Moon' is a 2016 inflatable installation artwork by British artist, Luke Jerram
All pics courtesy: Museum of the Moon
Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK), organised by Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) in collaboration with various state and international science agencies will feature the wonders of science, technology and art including the renowned 'Museum of the Moon'
Slated as Asia's largest science festival, the first-ever GSFK will be held for 45 days starting in December 2023, at the Life Sciences Park in the state capital, Amuseum ArtScience. GSFK is organised with an estimated budget of ₹10 crore
Measuring seven metres in diameter, the moon features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface
The installation is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones
Museum of the Moon allows us to observe and contemplate cultural similarities and differences around the world, and consider the latest moon science. Depending on where the artwork is presented, its meaning and interpretation will shift
Each venue to present the artwork can programme their own series lunar-inspired events beneath the moon
The massive 23 metre wide, high resolution image used to create the moon artwork, was created by the Astrogeology Science Centre in the USA. The imagery was taken by a NASA satellite carrying the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera launched in 2010
