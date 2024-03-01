Breathing Exercises To Fight Daily Anxiety With Ancient Sagacity

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 01, 2024
Box Breathing: Inhale, hold, exhale, and draw a box with your fingers on a desk, wall, or table! 4 to 5 breathing boxes can mop out daily stress and the little clouds of anxiety. A fun but super effective way invoke everyday sagacity.
Belly Breathing: While belly breathing helps you overcome asthma and respiratory diseases, just keep the palm on your stomach and pull a strong gush of air. Repeat several times to infuse your heart with oxygen and positivity.
One Nostril Breathing: One nostril breathing refers to separate focus on the two segments of breathing. This breathing pattern can soothe the nerves and add a steady depth to your aura.
Lions' Breathing: Lion breathing is a form of pranayama, that fosters mental tranquility and strength. As a good low-key catharsis and happy activity, it dismantles stress and infuses power into your lungs.
Body Scan Breathing: one breath at a time! A meditative body-scan breathing allows you to watch and trace the process. This unlocks the knots of tension and pain like a soft white feather of hope.
Star Breathing: Star breathing is another fun exercise, like the box breathing. Draw a star to keep breaths in order and control your conscious and subconscious mind.
