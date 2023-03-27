Boss Ladies! Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone; 9 times Bollywood divas ditched gowns for Pantsuits

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 27, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor looked regal in this black pantsuit paired with a corset top

Kriti Sanon in this blue pantsuit is simple yet classy

Deepika Padukone in this red pantsuit screams boss lady

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja- Bollywood's own fashionista knows how to rock the quirky pantsuit

Kiara Advani looks the perfect boss lady in this experimental pantsuit with a balloon sleeve

Mrunal Thakur rocks the classic black pantsuit look with the black bow

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in the floral pantsuit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pulls off the experimental pansuit with her swag

Huma Qureshi in this blingy pantsuit means business

