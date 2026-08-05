Boss Lady Energy! Rakul Preet Singh Turns Heads In Statement All-White Outfit

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 05, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh proves that head-to-toe white never goes out of style, embracing a sleek monochrome ensemble that strikes the perfect balance between elegance and contemporary power dressing.
Her structured cropped jacket adds a sharp, tailored edge to the look. The clean silhouette and minimal detailing give it a polished, fashion-forward appeal.
She pairs the jacket with a high-waisted body-hugging maxi skirt, creating a streamlined silhouette that elongates her frame and exudes understated sophistication.
Rakul keeps her accessories refined with geometric gold earrings, perfectly complementing the gold hardware on her ensemble without overpowering the clean aesthetic.
The standout detail is the statement gold starfish-inspired clasp fastening the jacket. It acts as both a functional closure and a bold piece of jewellery.
Her makeup follows the 'less is more' philosophy, featuring radiant skin, softly defined eyes, sculpted brows, a hint of blush, and a glossy nude lip that enhances her natural features.
The actor opts for soft, voluminous waves with a centre-parted hairstyle, adding effortless glamour and movement while beautifully framing her face.