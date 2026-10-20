Bipasha Basu Radiates Traditional Elegance At Durga Puja Alongside Hubby Karan Singh Grover And Daughter Devi

By: Rutunjay D | October 20, 2026
Bipasha Basu embraced sacred festival traditions for Durga Puja visit, stepping out in a striking customized sindoori red saree by designer label Gopi Vaid.
The vibrant crimson drape is meticulously embellished with an intricate fusion of marodi work, traditional gota patti, sparkling mirror work, and delicate pearl detailing.
Detailed floral and geometric embroidered borders define the edges of the fluid drape, punctuated by fine scattered bootis across the lightweight fabric.
Her daughter, Devi, looked adorable in a color-coordinated mini red lehenga set adorned with matching gold embroidery and a tiny gajra-embellished hairstyle.
Karan Singh Grover complimented in a beige-gold silk short kurta set featuring subtle embroidery around the neck collar.
Bipasha paired the fluid saree with a richly embroidered matching red blouse featuring half-length sleeves laden with heavy zardozi, mirror, and pearl ornamentation.
Completing the harmonious family aesthetic, Karan’s tailored ethnic attire by Gopi Vaid effortlessly complemented Bipasha’s regal red drape, capturing a picture-perfect festive portrait.