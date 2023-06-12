Biparjoy Cyclone: Precautions and Do's & Dont's

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
BEFORE THE CYCLONE: Check the house; secure loose tiles and carry out repairs of doors and windows
Inputs from National Disaster Management Authority- Government Of India
Remove dead branches or dying trees close to the house; anchor removable objects such as lumber piles, loose tin sheets, loose bricks, garbage cans, signboards
Keep a hurricane lantern filled with kerosene, battery-operated torches and enough dry cells
Believe in the official information and when a cyclone alert is on for your area continue normal working but stay alert to the radio warnings
WHEN YOUR AREA IS UNDER A CYCLONE WARNING: get away from low-lying beaches or other low-lying areas close to the coast
Get extra food and dry non-perishable food always ready for use in emergency. Store extra drinking water in suitably covered vessels
Small and loose things, which can fly in strong winds, should be stored safely in a room
Be sure that a window and door can be opened only on the side opposite to the one facing the wind
Switch off the electrical mains in your house and remain calm
DURING A CYCLONE: DO NOT venture out even when the winds appear to calm down. The 'eye' of the cyclone might be passing. Winds might intensify and gush again and cause damage. Be safe inside till it is officially announced that the cyclone has passed
WHEN EVACUATION IS INSTRUCTED: Pack essentials for yourself and your family to last a few days. These should include medicines, and special food for babies and children or elders. Remain in the shelter until you are informed to leave
POST-CYCLONE MEASURES: Strictly avoid any loose and dangling wires from lamp posts
