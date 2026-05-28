Bhumi Pednekar Turns Heads In Dramatic, Oversized Bow Ensemble At Delhi Film Festival

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 28, 2026
Bhumi Pednekar brought high-fashion drama to the Film Festival of Delhi 2026 in Rossie Assoulin’s striking Loop-dy Loo Dress crafted in luxe Don Jacquard Mikado fabric.
The off-shoulder silhouette with a structured sweetheart neckline perfectly accentuated her bold yet elegant red-carpet aesthetic.
The oversized bow detailing on the shoulder added a couture-inspired touch, making the ensemble visually dramatic and fashion-forward.
The rich brown polka-dotted jacquard fabric gave the dress a vintage glamour vibe while maintaining a modern sculpted fit.
Bhumi elevated the statement outfit with pearl drop earrings from Anaash, adding softness and sophistication to the edgy silhouette.
In another appearance, Bhumi embraced minimal chic styling in a monochrome black-and-white ensemble that showcased effortless contemporary elegance.
The sleeveless white wrap-style top with tie-up detailing paired beautifully with the flowy black draped skirt-style trousers, giving power dressing a relaxed twist.