Bhavitha Mandava Dazzles At NYC Award Night In A Turquoise-Beaded Black Gown

By: Rutunjay D | November 07, 2026
Indian Fashion icon Bhavitha Mandava after making history as the first Indian model to open a Chanel show in New York City, continues to slay on Instagram feeds as well.
In a touching Instagram post, Bhavitha expressed deep gratitude to the creative director, Matthieu Blazywarmly calling him the ‘hero of my life’.
She shared photos showcasing her black ensemble worn to the Wall Street Journal Magazine's 2026 Innovator Awards. The star-studded event took place at the prestigious Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City.
Bhavitha chose an elegant black sleeveless floor-length gown featuring a subtle, fluid column silhouette that drapes gracefully.
The dress features a deep V-back cut framed by matching beaded embellishments, balancing classic red-carpet elegance with modern flair.
Alongside her high-glam event look, she posted candid moments riding the NYC subway and street-level views of her Chanel ad campaigns.
Her dark locks were kept effortlessly chic, styled loose in natural, glossy waves with a side part flowing down her back.