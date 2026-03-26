'Best Mom-Son Duo': Natasa Stankovic & Agastya's Breezy Beach Vacay Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 26, 2026
Dancer & Serbian model, Natasa Stankovic dropped another pile of inside moments from her breezy vacation with son Agastya Pandya in Phuket.
Natasa served hottest beach body goals and shared pictures of her multiple bikini looks from the vacation.
In one of the unseen looks, she was seen swimming wearing a chic black bikini, featuring halter-neck bikini top.
Natasa and Agastya enjoying off time at the beach in Phuket. She paired her black bikini with golden chains and earring.
Natasa posing in a vibrant pink bikini with a strapless bikini top and sleek glasses.
Beach vacations are incomplete without a sip of refreshing coolers & Natasa made sure to keep them handy.
Natasa looks stunning in a Vesper dress by Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki It features delicate embroidery on the top.