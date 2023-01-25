Basant Panchami 2023: Check out these celebrity inspired outfit ideas for the festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 25, 2023
'Saree not Sorry', take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor on how to rock that simple yellow shiffon saree
Try a similar yellow and white floral lehenga donned by Bhumi Pednekar. Finish the look with a choker and simple makeup
A indo western twist to the classic lehenga, is this three piece ethnic dress as donned by evergreen Madhuri Dixit Nene. This look will make you stand out in the crowd
Ditch a saree, and wear a yellow Anarkali by taking a que from Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor
The classic cotton saree can never go wrong. Raid your monther's closet and wear the yellow saree, just as bollywood diva Kajol
Another Anarkali look, for a minimalistic look is having a plane kurta and a bold print dupatta. Dia Mirza's look is ideal for those who hate to dress up
Sequin, glittery lehenga worn by Mrunal Thakur is every girl's dream. Pair it up with some heavy neckpiece and earings to look like a goddess
A double tonned Bandhani saree is a one of a kind in itself. Shine like a diva in your festive parties. Take a cue from Alia's simple makeup and hardo to stunn the party
Last but not the least, Katrina Kaif's bold yellow floral Indo Western dress is a must have for you to turn heads at parties.
