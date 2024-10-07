Barbie Announces First-Ever 'Diwali Doll' In Collaboration With Designer Anita Dongre

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 07, 2024
Barbie has unvieled its first Indian 'Diwali Doll' in collaboration with famous Indian designer Anita Dongre
All images from Canva
The Diwali Barbie is dressed in a stunning, traditional lehenga choli designed showcasing the rich craftsmanship and elegance of Indian fashion
The navy-blue lehenga is adorned with detailed embroidery and intricate patterns, reflecting the designer's signature style and attention to detail
The doll is accessorised with traditional Indian jewelry, including a maang tikka, bangles, bindi and earrings, completing the festive look
Thie top of the doll is an interpretation of the Rajasthani koti. This Barbie emphasizes the importance of cultural diversity, showcasing Indian traditions and fashion to a global audience
Along with the designer lehenga, the barbie also has festive jhumkas, middle partitioned hair, stilettos, pink lips and smudged eyes to complete her look
“I didn't have a chance to own a Barbie as it wasn't available in India when I was a kid. But it's an incredible feeling to get to design my own Barbie. This doll is my first one, and it's so very special to finally own a Barbie I designed," Anita said
Thanks For Reading!