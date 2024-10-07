Barbie Announces First-Ever 'Diwali Doll' In Collaboration With Designer Anita Dongre

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 07, 2024

Barbie has unvieled its first Indian 'Diwali Doll' in collaboration with famous Indian designer Anita Dongre

The Diwali Barbie is dressed in a stunning, traditional lehenga choli designed showcasing the rich craftsmanship and elegance of Indian fashion

The navy-blue lehenga is adorned with detailed embroidery and intricate patterns, reflecting the designer's signature style and attention to detail

The doll is accessorised with traditional Indian jewelry, including a maang tikka, bangles, bindi and earrings, completing the festive look

Thie top of the doll is an interpretation of the Rajasthani koti. This Barbie emphasizes the importance of cultural diversity, showcasing Indian traditions and fashion to a global audience

Along with the designer lehenga, the barbie also has festive jhumkas, middle partitioned hair, stilettos, pink lips and smudged eyes to complete her look

“I didn't have a chance to own a Barbie as it wasn't available in India when I was a kid. But it's an incredible feeling to get to design my own Barbie. This doll is my first one, and it's so very special to finally own a Barbie I designed," Anita said

