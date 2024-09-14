Ayushmann Khurrana Turns 40! From Encounters With SRK To Missed Roles, Here Are 5 Interesting Experiences Of The Actor

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 14, 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the leading actors in the Bollywood Industry. He celebrates his 40th birthday today
Hailing from Chandigarh, this versatile actor has come a long way to become one of the most successful actors. His success story is truly inspirational. In his recent audiobook, 'Cracking the Code' he has shared some of his most fun and embarrassing moments through life.
During his time as an RJ, he had the chance to interview SRK. He was so nervous about being in the same room with him that even after having the opportunity to interview him, he left the place without doing it
Ayushmann had a hard time during his career in the TV. He was once threatened to sign a contract in exchange of receiving his pending payments from Balaji Telefilms. Even after receiving threatening phone calls and messages, he stayed true to his values and dealt with it all
During his time at MTV as a VJ, he faced challenges for hosting shows in Hindi and he was considered 'uncool' due to his language and dressing sense. He mentions about the bias he faced during this period but how he did not try to change himself. Instead, MTV adopted Hindi as their primary language later
Even as an actor, the journey wasn't all easy for him. He very dedicatedly gave auditions for 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and it was even liked by team but the role was later given to Farhan Akhtar to which Ayushmann completely agrees. He believes that Farhan did justice to the role
Ayushmann adores Nikhil Chinappa and considers him his guru for teaching him how to be gentleman and giving him some of the best life lessons. The actor wishes Nikhil on Teacher's day every year