AVOID These 6 Habits That Slow Your Metabolism

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2023
Sedentary Lifestyle: makes you feel lazy and inactive. It slows down your metabolism and your body will have more trouble breaking down fats and sugars
Taking Too Much Stress: sends your body into fight-or-flight mode, temporarily pausing regular bodily functions and slowing your metabolism
Under Eating: subconsciously slows your body down
Too much cardio/ exercise: will put your body in a catabolic state and burn hard-earned muscle. The loss of muscle will not only reduce strength, but it will also slow down your metabolism. If your metabolism slows down too much, you'll have a tough time burning fat
Lack of sleep: Sleep deprivation can alter the hormones regulating your metabolism
Restrictive Diets: fail 95% of the time resulting in weight loss followed by gaining the weight back; over time this damages your metabolism. This is every time you lose weight and gain it back; you tend to gain a little extra
