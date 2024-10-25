Avoid Adulterated Ghee: 6 Easy Steps To Make Pure Quality Ghee At Home

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 25, 2024
Gievn the current reports of fake ghee being busted at trusted stores, you should not compromise on the quality of the ghee you're intaking. Instead of buying, you can simple make your own ghee at home. Here are the steps
Use unsalted butter. Take about 500 grams for a decent amount of ghee
Place the butter in a heavy-bottomed pan and heat it on low to medium flame. Let it melt completely, stirring occasionally
Once melted, let the butter simmer. After a while, you’ll see a foamy layer forming on top. Let it continue cooking until the foam reduces and the liquid turns a golden color
As the butter continues to simmer, you’ll notice milk solids sinking to the bottom and turning golden brown. This shows the water has evaporated, and the ghee is almost ready
Once you see clear, golden liquid and brown solids, turn off the heat. Let it cool slightly, then strain the ghee using a fine sieve or cheesecloth into a clean, dry jar
Let the ghee cool to room temperature before sealing the jar. You can store it at room temperature or in the fridge for longer shelf life
