Avneet Kaur’s Dreamy Bridal Look Gives Major Shaadi Goals | Check Out Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 16, 2026
Avneet Kaur set social media ablaze as her dreamy wedding look from Love In Vietnam instantly went viral.
She donned a soft blush-pink bridal lehenga ensemble with matching dupatta, draped gracefully over her head.
The intricately embroidered blouse featured delicate threadwork, pearls, and embellishments, giving it a luxe, couture-like finish.
Her jewellery game was strong with a statement choker necklace, layered with matching earrings and a maang tikka.
Stacked bangles in pink and silver hues, along with ornate rings and kaleeras, enhanced the bridal vibe with traditional flair.
Her lehenga skirt carried detailed craftsmanship with subtle shimmer while the the mehendi on her hands added a personal and authentic touch.