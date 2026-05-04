Avneet Kaur's Bold Red Look; Actor Pairs Halter Neck With Leather Mini Skirt

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 04, 2026

Avneet Kaur stuns in a vibrant red halter-neck top paired with a brown leather mini skirt in an edgy and bold look.

She served the perfect summer pick that instantly draws attention and highlights her toned silhouette.

The skirt is elevated with a striking belt featuring large metallic medallions, bringing in a boho-western touch.

The body-hugging fit of the outfit enhances her curves while maintaining a sleek and confident aesthetic.

She keeps accessories minimal with gold-toned heart-shaped earrings that subtly complement the look.

Her makeup leans towards soft glam with flushed cheeks, glossy lips and defined eyes, keeping the focus balanced.

Her voluminous, side-parted hair adds softness and movement, offsetting the edginess of the leather piece.