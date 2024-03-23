Atomic Habits Motivational Quotes: 9 Tips From James Clear To Improve Your Life

By: Mariyam Usmani | March 23, 2024

When you fall in love with the process rather than the product, you don’t have to wait to give yourself permission to be happy. You can be satisfied anytime your system is running.

Goals are good for setting a direction, but systems are best for making progress.

If you want better results, then forget about setting goals. Focus on your system instead.

If you can get 1% better each day for one year, you’ll end up 37 times better by the time you’re done.

Professionals stick to the schedule; amateurs let life get in the way.

The greatest threat to success is not failure but boredom. We get bored with habits because they stop delighting us. The outcome becomes expected. And as our habits become ordinary, we start derailing our progress to seek novelty.

Every action you take is a vote for the person you wish to become.

It is so easy to overestimate the importance of one defining moment and underestimate the value of making small improvements on a daily basis.

We are so focused on figuring out the best approach that we never get around to taking action.

