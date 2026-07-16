Athiya Shetty Nails Quiet Luxury In Museum-Worthy Navratna Necklace & Ivory Couture At Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Wedding

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 16, 2026
Athiya Shetty embraced understated luxury for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding, stepping out in a dreamy ivory ensemble from Rohit Bal's Fall/Winter 2024 collection.
The flowing ivory anarkali-inspired silhouette featured delicate floral jacquard weaving throughout the skirt.
The bodice added a contemporary touch with its corset-inspired construction, structured waistline and elegant sweetheart neckline.
She layered the look with a sheer embroidered organza dupatta, draped casually over one shoulder.
The true showstopper was her museum-worthy custom Navratna necklace by A Jewels by Anmol, handcrafted in 22-karat gold and adorned exclusively with precious gemstones.
Instead of piling on accessories, Athiya let the spectacular necklace remain the focal point, pairing it only with minimal diamond stud earrings.
Complementing the ensemble was a custom ivory potli bag, intricately crafted to match the outfit's delicate aesthetic while adding a timeless bridal-guest charm.