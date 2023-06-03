Asthma care: Simple methods to control Asthma in the heatwave

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
If you has asthma, it’s crucial to watch out for summer, as the increase in humidity can trigger some symptoms. Moreover, the combination of heat and humidity creates a fertile breeding ground for dust mites, mold, and other allergens, which could affect the breathing. Here are some simple methods for controlling asthma in the heatwave
Keep yourself hydrated: The souring temperature can make you dehydrated. It is very important that you have plenty of fluids during a day. Nutrition expert and VP at Vitabiotics, Rohit Shelatkar suggests that apart from water, coconut water is a good source to hydrate yourself
Fruits to include: Muskmelon is a fresh summer fruit that helps in giving your body ample hydration. Loaded with the nutrients such as Vitamin A, D, B-6, iron, magnesium and dietary fibers, musk melon is not just hydrating but also helps in relieving digestive disorders like constipation
Watermelons are a quintessence of summer indulgence. Packed with nutrients like lycopene, vitamins A, B6 and C, antioxidants and amino acids, eating watermelon raw or drinking its juice can be the best way to beat the heat and give your body the much-needed boost of nutrients to sustain the harshness of weather
Mangoes are a perfect summer essential as they have nutritional properties. Packed with health-enriching nutrients like proteins, Vitamins A, B6, C, iron, folate, magnesium, riboflavin and dietary fibers, mangos contain over 20 different vitamins and minerals, helping to make them a superfood
Always keep your Inhaler and medications close by: Be prepared in advance when the temperature soars and you find yourself experiencing asthma symptoms, keep your relief inhaler and medication close by. It is advisable to keep your inhaler away from direct sunlight
Stay cool physically and mentally: In hot weather, keeping yourself cool is essential for managing your asthma. During the hottest part of the day, stay inside the air conditioning. During this time, wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes, and choose clothes that are made up of natural fibre like cotton or linen
Deep breathing exercises: Breathing exercises can improve quality of life, lung function, and symptoms of hyperventilation in persons with mild to moderate asthma. Starting slowly and avoiding deep breathing when one is out of breath is advised