Aryna Sabalenka Wows In Chic Bikini Look; Soaks In Pool Therapy After Wimbledon 2026 Upset | Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 10, 2026
Rather than dwelling on her Wimbledon disappointment, Aryna Sabalenka embraced a refreshing getaway filled with swimming and quality time with loved ones.
Aryna Sabalenka embraced summer in a striking deep red bikini that perfectly complemented her sun-kissed glow. The rich hue added a confident and vibrant touch to her vacation wardrobe.
One of the sweetest pictures captured the tennis star cuddling her adorable pet dog by the pool, adding a warm and personal touch to the holiday photo series.
Her bikini featured a classic triangle silhouette with delicate straps, keeping the look clean, timeless and effortlessly chic without excessive embellishments.
Throughout the photo dump, she wore her damp hair slicked back after swimming, enhancing the carefree, post-dip vacation vibe while highlighting her athletic features.
In one of the standout images, Aryna accessorised with a cream bucket hat, giving her bikini look a fashionable resort-ready upgrade.
Aryna Sabalenka’s next step is taking a well-deserved rest and resetting physically and mentally after a disappointing exit to Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of Wimbledon.