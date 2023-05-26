Artist highlights achievements of forgotten Asian Americans by using cookies as her canvas; check pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023

Korean American Artist Jasmine Cho makes exquisite portraits on cookies that highlights achievements of forgotten Asian Americans

All pics courtesy: Instagram- Jasmine Cho

Jeanie Jew was a former congressional staffer and co-founder of the Organization of Chinese American Women (OCAW, 1977). After witnessing the US Bicentennial celebrations in 1976, she worked to resolve the missing inclusion of the Asian American community

Activist and 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen

Oscar-Winning Malaysian Actress Michelle Yeoh

First Asian American Film Star in Hollywood- Anna May Wong

American writer James Baldwin. Baldwin's works helped to raise public awareness of racial and sexual oppression

American actress Tabitha Brown

'Stop Asian Hate!' campaign cookies

