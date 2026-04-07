Arshdeep Singh's Rumoured Girlfriend, Samreen Kaur Is A Total Stunner | Check Out Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 07, 2026
As Punjab Kings' star Arshdeep Singh recently shared images of him holding hands with his rumoured girlfriend, many believe that she is the Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur.
As the image circulated, some users noticed a tattoo on the girl’s hand, which they believe resembles with Samreen Kaur.
On the same timline, the Punjabi actress was spotted cheering for Punjab Kings from the stands, donning the red-white colours of the franchise proudly.
The Punjabi actress is a rising star in the local entertainment scene.
She has made appearances in Punjabi music videos and motion pictures, drawing notice for her on-screen persona and well-liked by younger viewers.
She is known for active social media presence in addition to acting, sharing tidbits about her personal and professional lives.
While, the tea is still brewing, it would be interesting to see if it spills by the end of this IPL season and we get another strong supporter in the stands when Arshdeep Singh will be back in the blue colours for team India.