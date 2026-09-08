Arshdeep Singh Shares Mushy, Romantic Birthday Post For Girlfriend Samreen Kaur With Adorable Couple Photos

By: Rutunjay D | September 08, 2026
Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur looked adorable together, radiating love and warmth in the birthday post.
Sharing the special post for Samreen's birthday, Arshdeep penned a sweet note that read, “Happy birthday meri jaan, My crazy smart, mature, beautiful partner.”
Their birthday post wasn't all about dressed-up moments either. The duo also shared a cute selfie from inside a car.
In another candid moment, Arshdeep and Samreen can be seen laughing together. Arshdeep, dressed in a blue sweatshirt and red turban, appears to be playfully interacting with her.
The couple posed beautifully at the Golden Temple, with Samreen in a lavender suit and Arshdeep in a classic white kurta.
The couple also gave major casual-couple goals in another picture, with Arshdeep in a relaxed grey sweatshirt and black jeans while Samreen opted for a blue-and-white striped top with light-wash denim.
More than the outfits, it was the couple's natural chemistry that stood out in the birthday carousel. Their smiles, close poses and playful moments gave the pictures a genuinely personal and heartwarming feel.