Aromatherapy: Power Of Calming Floral Fragrances That Heal You

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 02, 2024

Aromatherapy is a centuries old method of healing through essential oils, a meditative technique which is growing popular among the chaos of fast-paced world.

The use of floral essence in candles, self-care and beauty products is considered good for emotive health.

Different flowers have different healing effects which can help to achieve balance and restore mental peace.

Rose, Chamomile, Lavender and Jasmine are in high demand amid top 7 essential oils.

The options of meditative fragrant incenses and infused self-care products are also available on sustainable prices.

Aromatherapy can improve mood, mitigate anxiety and sleep-patterns.

This ancient art of healing is receiving a warm welcome in india.

Aromatherapy can also help us to overcome everyday stress and improve concentration.

The aroma diffusers have become the new charm of indoor aesthetics.

