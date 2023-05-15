Are you a frequent traveller? 5 services at the airport you must know

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
Seasoned travelers consider themselves lucky enough to explore the world, visiting countless countries and immersing themselves in different cultures. If you are a frequent traveler, you must be all ears for perks offered at the airport
For those who aren’t aware, Vikas Sharma, chief executive officer, Encalm Hospitality shares some of the essential services that are being offered by airport hospitality brands
Airport lounges: If you travel frequently, be it for business or leisure, you must spend some hours availing the benefits of airport lounges. These luxurious lounges have premium lounging facilities, Wi-Fi services, buffet, gourmet food, drinks, newspapers and magazines
Flyers can just sit back and relax in luxury and home-like comfort while they wait for their flights
Meet and greet: With travelers becoming more aware and open about their needs and requirements, there are hospitality brands which are offering exclusive meet and greet services that are specially curated to ensure travelers’ well-being and luxury
These meet and greet services take care of everything starting from baggage handling to buggy service, porter service and exclusive lounge access
Spa & Wellness: These days, airport hospitality brands have been providing spa services at the airport in order to give a calming and pleasant experience to the guests
A few minutes of massage and therapy can nurture, heal, detox, cleanse, and rejuvenate mind and body. It helps to disconnect from the external world and reconnect with your inner self with few moments of calmness
Business Centre – To cater the needs of busy professionals on the go, there are business centers available at airports. If you are a business executive, freelancer, entrepreneur, or want a comfortable and convenient space to work or do meetings while travelling, then business centers are perfect thing for you
These business centers provides an array of facilities like workstations, high-speed Wi-Fi, tea and coffee, printing, photocopy, scanning services and boardroom
