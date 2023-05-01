Anushka Sharma Birthday: 8 Classic dresses from the actress' wardrobe that are perfect for summer dates

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 01, 2023

Anushka Sharma celebrates her 35th birthday today. The actress is known for her classic and elegant style. Here are some gowns to that you can take a cue from for your next date

The yellow dress is perfect for the summer dates

This black gown with a thigh slit is just perfect for your romantic date nights

The white dress is just beautiful and playful for that first meeting

Go bold with this metallic gown is perfect for a retro nights

A playful yet bossy look

White can never go wrong with the right attitude, a perfect pick for your summer date

A sexy black dress is a fan favourite, take a cue from Anushka and style it with a messy hair for that edgy look

