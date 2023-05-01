Anushka Sharma Birthday: 8 Classic dresses from the actress' wardrobe that are perfect for summer dates

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 01, 2023
Anushka Sharma celebrates her 35th birthday today. The actress is known for her classic and elegant style. Here are some gowns to that you can take a cue from for your next date
The yellow dress is perfect for the summer dates
This black gown with a thigh slit is just perfect for your romantic date nights
The white dress is just beautiful and playful for that first meeting
Go bold with this metallic gown is perfect for a retro nights
A playful yet bossy look
White can never go wrong with the right attitude, a perfect pick for your summer date
A sexy black dress is a fan favourite, take a cue from Anushka and style it with a messy hair for that edgy look
Thanks For Reading!