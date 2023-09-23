Antique & Unseen Plants That Look Like Your Favourite Animal

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2023
Crane Orchid or White Egret Flower (Habanaria radiata): They resemble white cranes. White egret orchids symbolize purity, happiness and love. If you ever spot a white egret orchid, it is believed that it indicates that you have found your soul mate
Monkey Orchids (Dracula simia): resembles a monkey's face. They are grown as an ornamental plant because of their unique appearance
Parrot Flowers (Impatiens psittacina): The beautiful flowers are found in Southeast Asia, in Thailand, Burma and parts of India
Bee Orchids (Ophrys apifera): Their flowers are similar to pollinators- bees. It mimic bees to attract them for pollination
Large Duck Orchid (Caleana major): It is native to Australia and its flower, resembles a duck. The flower attracts insects like male sawflies for pollination
Red Butterfly Wing (Christia vespertilionis): has unusual red-purple leaves, which resemble flying butterflies
Moth Orchids (Phalaenopsis): resembles moths and can be easily grown at home
Cobra Lily (Darlingtonia californica): It is a Californian pitcher plant. It is a carnivorous plant and its tubular top resembles a cobra's hood, while its forked leaf looks like a tongue
