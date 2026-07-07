Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Wedding: Dad Boney Kapoor, Athiya Shetty & More Bring Their Fashion A-Game To Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal C | July 07, 2026

Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with long-time partner Rohan Thakkar on July 6 in Mumbai with close family and close friends

While the newlyweds stole the spotlight, many guests turned heads with their elegant festive ensembles, making the celebration a stylish affair. Take a look:

Bride's dad Boney Kapoor stunned in a crisp ivory bandhgala suit with matching trousers and a printed pocket square

Athiya Shetty embraced understated elegance in a embroidered kurta set featuring delicate threadwork, matching palazzos, and a flowing organza dupatta

Arjun Kapoor made a statement in a rust-red textured sherwani layered over a matching kurta and ivory trousers

Maheep Kapoor looked regal in a rich purple embroidered saree, paired with a heavily embellished multicoloured blouse and kundan jewellery

Rhea Kapoor wore a soft grey Anarkali with intricate embellished neckline detailing, complemented with a luxurious mustard-gold embroidered cape-style dupatta

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