Anshula Kapoor Celebrates Fun Bachelorette In South Korea With Her OGs; Brother Arjun Reacts

By: Aanchal C | April 03, 2026

Boney Kapoor's daughter and social media influencer Anshula Kapoor kicked-off her pre-wedding festivities with a fun-filled bachelorette in South Korea

She shared a series of lively pictures from her getaway with her close friends on Instagram, writing, "Seoulsters for life ✌🏼"

The dump featured her having the best times with friends in Seoul, stating, "Bachelorette behavior with my OGs ❤️🤓"

In one of the picture, the bride-to-be stunned in a denim-on-denim look, styling a shirt with a skirt

She also posed at Seoul's iconic Starfield Library in a vibrant blue and white look

Her brother, Arjun Kapoor, reacted to the post, commenting, "Pink jacket returns!!!"

Anshula engaged to her long-term boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in 2025 , with wedding planned this year

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