Annoyed With Dark And Black Lips? 7 Tips To Get Rid Of Pigmentation

By: Rahul M | August 15, 2024
Black pigmentation on the lips can be caused by various factors, including lifestyle habits, environmental exposure etc. Here are a few tips to get rid off dark lips
Just like your skin, your lips can get damaged by UV rays. Apply a lip balm with SPF before going outdoors to protect your lips from sun damage
Smoking can cause your lips to darken over time. Quitting smoking not only benefits your overall health but also helps prevent black pigmentation on the lips
Excessive consumption of coffee, tea, and alcohol can stain your lips. Try to limit your intake of these beverages or use a straw to minimize contact with your lips
Regularly exfoliate your lips to remove dead skin cells and promote healthy, fresh skin. You can simply use sugar and honey to exfoliate your lips at home
Some lipsticks and lip balms contain harsh chemicals that can cause pigmentation. Choose products that are free from parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances
iron or vitamin B12 deficiency can also cause pigmentation. Take supplements and continue regular lip care for moisturised lips