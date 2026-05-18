Ankita Lokhande Serves Summer Vacay Goals In Floral Mini Dress During Abu Dhabi Getaway With Vicky Jain

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 18, 2026
Ankita Lokhande recently dropped pictures from her off days in Abu Dhabi with husband Vicky Jain, and fans are completely love bombed by their vacation diaries.
Ankita shared inside moments from their visit to Abu Dhabi's Butterfly garden & aquarium.
Ankita stepped into a pretty vacay look as she explored the magical butterfly garden, several glimpses captured adorable insects calmly sitting on her shoulder and hands.
Ankita opted for a lavender toned floral mini dress for the casual outing, giving perfect summer goals.
While Vicky Jain kept it simple yet classic in a light yellow shirt paired with white pants.
As the couple headed inside the aquarium, Ankita shared breathtaking glimpses from inside.
Ankita, Vicky posing at the fun selfie booth with their friend.