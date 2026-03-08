Aneet Padda Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale In Dreamy ₹149,000 Dress At Mumbai Awards

By: Aanchal C | March 08, 2026
Saiyaara sensation Aneet Padda graced a award show in Mumbai, alongside her co-star and actor Ahaan Panday
For the star-studded event, the actress oozed dreamy elegance in a breathtaking ivory midi dress by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil
The ensemble featured a strappy sleeves, a structured silhouette which followed into a voluminous skirt
The dress, intricately embroidered with floral embellishments, is priced at a whopping ₹149,000
Aneet kept the accessories minimal yet stunning with a pair of beautiful choker and statement gold rings
The actress kept her makeup luminous with a clean, dewy base, blushed cheeks, subtle eyeshadow and rosy lips
She rounded off her ethereal glam with middle-parted open hairdo, adorning effortless waves
