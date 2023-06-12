Ancient Marvels: 8 Majestic Shiva Temples in Tamil Nadu

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Ramanathaswamy Jyotirlinga in Rameshwaram is the only Dham of the char Dham which is dedicated to Bhagwan Shiva
Arunachaleswarar Temple at the foot of Tiruvannamalai Hill is one of the Pancha Bhoota Stalam. The Shiva linga here represents 'Fire' element
Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur
Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai is one of the most important temples in Tamil Nadu
Shore Temple, Mahabalipuram is one of the most scenic temples in India that is amongst the World Heritage Sites by UNESCO
Ekambareswarar Temple, Kanchipuram is one of the Pancha Bhoota Stalam. The Shivalinga here Represents 'Earth' element
Thillai Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram is one of the Pancha Bhoota Stalam. The Shivalinga here Represents 'Sky' (Akasha) element
Kanchi Kailasanathar Temple in Kanchipuram one of the oldest surviving monuments dedicated to Lord Shiva
