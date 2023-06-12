Ancient Marvels: 8 Majestic Shiva Temples in Tamil Nadu

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023

Ramanathaswamy Jyotirlinga in Rameshwaram is the only Dham of the char Dham which is dedicated to Bhagwan Shiva

Arunachaleswarar Temple at the foot of Tiruvannamalai Hill is one of the Pancha Bhoota Stalam. The Shiva linga here represents 'Fire' element

Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur

Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai is one of the most important temples in Tamil Nadu

Shore Temple, Mahabalipuram is one of the most scenic temples in India that is amongst the World Heritage Sites by UNESCO

Ekambareswarar Temple, Kanchipuram is one of the Pancha Bhoota Stalam. The Shivalinga here Represents 'Earth' element

Thillai Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram is one of the Pancha Bhoota Stalam. The Shivalinga here Represents 'Sky' (Akasha) element

Kanchi Kailasanathar Temple in Kanchipuram one of the oldest surviving monuments dedicated to Lord Shiva

