Ananya Panday Flaunts Zee Cine Award For Kesari Chapter 2 In Embroidered Gold Ensemble Like A Queen

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 02, 2026
Ananya Panday recently added another milestone to her career by winning the Best Supporting Actress award for Kesari Chapter 2 at the prestigious Zee Cine Awards.
For the occasion, she embraced regal elegance in a heavily embroidered gold ensemble that exuded vintage royal charm.
The outfit featured a structured, high-neck jacket-style blouse adorned with intricate zari, threadwork and delicate embellishments across the outfit.
She paired the jacket with a matching long skirt in the same muted gold tone and statement choker-style necklace.
The actress played pivotal character of Dilreet Gill in the film. Her performance received praise from audiences.
While Ananya continue to set the bars high in her filmography, her fashion game stands a par.