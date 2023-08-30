Amrita Pritam Birthday: 7 Books By The Prominent Female Novelist That You Simply Cannot Miss

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2023
Amrita Pritam was a renowned Indian poet and novelist, celebrated for her powerful writing in Punjabi and Hindi that often explored themes of love, feminism, and social issues. On her birthday, here are 7 must-read novels by her that you simply cannot miss
Pinjar, published in 1950, is considered one of her masterpieces. Set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, it tells the story of Puro, a young woman who is abducted and faces the challenges of displacement and violence during that partition period
Raseedi Ticket or The Revenue Stamp, published in 1976 is often regarded as a feminist classic. It highlights the struggles and desires of women in a male-dominated society through the eyes of the protagonist name Imroz
Ek Thi Sara, a novel published in 1949 delves into the lives of women and their personal journeys. The protagonist, Sara, seeks liberation from societal constraints and desires a life of her own, making it a thought-provoking exploration of women's autonomy and choices
Kagaz Te Canvas, published in 1972 offers a unique narrative structure. It weaves together stories of various women, each depicted like a portrait on canvas. These stories present a range of experiences, emotions, and struggles faced by women in different circumstances
Agyat Ka Nimantran published in 1966 ventures into metaphysical and spiritual themes. The story follows the protagonist's quest for answers to existential questions and the search for a higher purpose in life
Doctor Dev is a novel that has a fascinating take on family and society. The story follows the protagonist's suffering, love and struggle; of faith and mistrust
Sunehre, this novel published in 1987 delves into the complexities of love and relationships. The story follows the protagonist's journey as she navigates through memories, emotions, and the intricacies of human connections
