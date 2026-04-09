'Always By His Side': Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend Aditi Hundia Is A True SRH Fan; Drops Unseen Moments From IPL 2026

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 09, 2026
Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend Aditi Hundia is drawing attention on the Internet as she was recently spotted cheering for Sunrisers Hyderabad during an IPL match.
The Jaipur based fashion designer was spotted cheering for the franchise in the stands at the Hyderabad stadium.
In a series of pictures she recently dropped on Instagram she was seen wearing a summery yellow dress by her own lable.
In another understated look, she was spotted donning an aesthetic peach kurta with v-neckline and embroidery.
Since Aditi was spotted sharing moments with Ishan Kishan post India's WC win, she has grabbed eyeballs on the internet & her styling and fashion sense has been applauded,
In another stunning look, Aditi kept it chic and elegant in a blue crop top paired with sleek pants and a sling bag.
While, Ishan Kishan is busy with his packed schedule for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, Aditi is supporting the team from front.